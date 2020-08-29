A little preview of fall in the weekend forecast.

I am willing to bet that at some point this weekend you’ll hear someone say, “it’s starting to feel like Fall!” A strong dry cold front will pick up our winds for a dusty Saturday, and it will also drop our temperatures for a cool Sunday. The changes will get underway Saturday afternoon. That’s when wind gusts of 30 mph will pick up dust, and increase our fire danger. A RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger has been issued for Saturday afternoon and evening.

The cool air will pour into the region for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures Sunday morning will start out in the mid 40s! That’s the coolest weather since last spring. Sunday will be a pretty and pleasant day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s, which is only 5 degrees below average. Warm summer weather will return by the middle of next week! Expect a long stretch of warm, dry weather through the first week of September.