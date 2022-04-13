A little more sunshine, but still chilly and breezy for Wednesday – Kris

If you’re a fan of warm, sunny spring weather, the news is not especially good from the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center. It’s going to stay chilly and breezy, and I don’t think we’re done with the snow! Tonight, temperatures will drop to near record lows (not quite record lows, but close). We’ll start the day out on Wednesday in the lower 20s! It’s going to be a pretty day with partly cloudy skies. At least, in Spokane. If you’re heading west toward the Cascades, you’ll run into some snow. Highs, meanwhile, will climb into the lower to mid 40s, which is a little more than 10 degrees below average. With breezy northeast winds, it will feel even cooler.

If you’re planning ahead for the weekend, plan to be inside Saturday! Rain and snow is likely with highs only in the 40s. Right now, Easter Sunday looks dry. Temperatures will stay at least a little below average through the 7-day forecast, but it will be somewhat warmer next week.