A little light snow to start your weekend -Kris

We have a little light snow on the way to start your weekend. A weak disturbance will track through the region overnight and into Saturday morning, but snowfall totals will generally be 1″ or less. There is the possibility of a little clearing Saturday afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the mid 30s. That’s below average, but at least it’s above freezing!

A stronger system will move into the area Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring heavy snow to the mountains, but only 1″ or less to the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. This system will also pick up our winds with gusts of up to 40 mph on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. That will turn a lot of our snow into a slushy mess. Windy conditions, valley rain and mountain snow will continue for the start of the workweek. Our warming trend will also peak on Monday in the upper 40s. Expect mainly mountain showers for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperature returning to slightly below average readings.