A little light snow could cause some big problems for the morning commute – Kris

Winter is going to double down tomorrow morning by adding some snow to the cold weather! A fast-moving system will bring light, fluffy, dry snow to the region starting late tonight and continuing until right around the morning commute. Snowfall totals will only range between 0.5″ and 1.5″ in most locations. However, the timing will make the morning commute a tricky one. Meanwhile, it is going to be another cold start to the day, with lows in low double digits and teens. Once the snow stops, skies will clear for a sunny but cold day. Expect high temperatures in the 20s, which is about 15 degrees below average.

A gradual warming trend continues through Friday and Saturday. High pressure will keep the late-winter sunshine going through the start of the weekend. There are changes on the way starting Sunday. The mountains will get some snow, but it might be a mix of rain and snow in the valleys. There’s a better chance of valley rain next workweek, as temperatures will continue to rise.