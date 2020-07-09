A little bit warmer Thursday, but also a little bit cloudier -Kris

Thursday will start out with bright blue skies, but the clouds will move in as the day goes on thanks to a weak cold front. That front will also bring a slight chance of showers Thursday night. Otherwise, Thursday will be just a little bit warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. However, that is still below our average high in the lower 80s.

A warming trend is expected Friday through Saturday along with dry conditions and a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will peak on Saturday in the mid 80s. That’s the only day in the forecast with above average temperatures! Another dry cold front will bring widespread breezy conditions late Saturday, and it will cool things down for Sunday. Cool conditions with isolated mountain showers continue into the beginning of next week.