A little bit of wet weather for Friday, but you won’t need to shovel – Kris

Friday will be a big day for windshield wiper fluid. Icy and snowy roads will melt and get slushy as temperatures warm into the mid 30s. Plus, expect a little snow mixed with rain off and on throughout the day. It won’t amount to much. Even in the northern valleys, less than 1″ of snow can be expected.

That will be it for “weather excitement” for a while. High pressure takes over starting this weekend for an extended period of dry, mild weather.