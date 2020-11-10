A little bit of snow could cause big problems for Tuesday morning’s commute -Kris

Tuesday would be a great day to be working from home! We won’t get much snow overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, but the timing isn’t the best. Expect 1 to 3″ of snow across much of the Inland Northwest by the time the morning commute is underway. The higher totals will likely be found on the Idaho side of the border. Plan on a wintry drive, or even better, plan to work from home tomorrow! A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for much of the region from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The snow will wrap up early in the morning, and temperatures will climb above freezing. Our winds will pick up, with gusts to 35 mph. This should result in a big improvement on our roads. There’s a chance of hit and miss rain or snow showers through the evening on Tuesday, but they will most be found in North Idaho.

The Spokane area will get a break from the rain and snow for Wednesday and Thursday with cool, dry weather. However, there’s still a chance of mountain showers. Friday, the next in a series of systems approaches, bringing heavy mountains snow, and mix of rain and snow in the valleys and windy conditions through the weekend.