A little bit cooler for Friday, but don’t put your sunglasses away just yet! – Kris

We topped out in the 40s for the 6th straight day in a row in Spokane today, and we are going to do it again on Friday! However, it won’t be quite as warm. After two days in the upper 40s, we will only top out in the lower 40s thanks to a dry cold front. I’m not sure you’ll notice. You probably don’t even need to adjust your layers for your morning jog. Otherwise, it is business as usual with valley fog and low clouds in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon. If you don’t get a chance to get out tomorrow and enjoy the sunshine, never fear. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend.

The clouds will begin increasing late in the day on Sunday. There’s a chance of precipitation on Monday, but it looks like a little bit of light rain in the valleys and some light snow in the mountains. It won’t amount to much. Dry, warmer than average weather returns for Tuesday and beyond.