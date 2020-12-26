A late white Christmas is bringing in 1-3 inches of snow – Kaitlin
SPOKANE, Wash. — It was dry day, but that changed as the evening hours rolled in. Snow started to make its way up into the Inland Northwest and Idaho Panhandle on Friday night. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene can expect between 1-3 inches of snow. Up in the mountains, people heading to the slopes will see anywhere between 3-7 inches.
Throughout Friday night, snow will continue to fall and move out of the area by the morning. There’s a slight chance for a rain/snow mix on Saturday morning. Otherwise, we’ll start to dry up. Expect cloudy conditions tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 30s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.
Here are 4 things to know:
- Again, snow will continue to accumulate tonight.
- The roads are already getting slick. Spokane Police has reported several accidents, including a five-car crash.
- The chance of rain and snow is low tomorrow, but keep it in mind as you make plans.
- Fog is near. Expect patchy fog on Saturday night and Sunday before 2 p.m. Clouds will stick around this weekend and into the work week.
