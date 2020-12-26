A late white Christmas is bringing in 1-3 inches of snow – Kaitlin

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was dry day, but that changed as the evening hours rolled in. Snow started to make its way up into the Inland Northwest and Idaho Panhandle on Friday night. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene can expect between 1-3 inches of snow. Up in the mountains, people heading to the slopes will see anywhere between 3-7 inches.

Friday Winter Weather Advisory

Throughout Friday night, snow will continue to fall and move out of the area by the morning. There’s a slight chance for a rain/snow mix on Saturday morning. Otherwise, we’ll start to dry up. Expect cloudy conditions tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 30s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Saturday Day Planner

Here are 4 things to know:

  • Again, snow will continue to accumulate tonight.
  • The roads are already getting slick. Spokane Police has reported several accidents, including a five-car crash.
  • The chance of rain and snow is low tomorrow, but keep it in mind as you make plans.
  • Fog is near. Expect patchy fog on Saturday night and Sunday before 2 p.m. Clouds will stick around this weekend and into the work week.

