A late-season *Winter Weather Advisory* and more cold weather in the forecast – Kris

There’s another round of snow on the way for tonight through early Friday morning. However, it’s only going to be impacting a small sliver of our area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 8:00 a.m. Friday for the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene Area and the Idaho and Washington Palouse. That said, it looks like the heavier snow accumulations will be found just south of metro area.

Parts of the northern Palouse and southern Spokane County could get up to 4″ of snow by tomorrow morning, which will make travel on 195 and 95 tricky. Right in town, we have the possibility of some light accumulations on the grassy surfaces. Essentially the further north you head toward Mead and Hayden, the more likely you’ll avoid the snow all together.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will be running below average again. Expect morning lows in the mid 20s and highs in the mid 40s. That’s about 10 degrees below normal.

The next round of wet weather moves in Saturday. Expect a mix of rain and snow in the valleys. Temperatures will remain below average. Right now, it looks like things will dry out just in time for a reasonably pleasant Easter Sunday. It will be a cold start to the day, but temperatures will climb close to 50° with partly cloudy skies. Warmer, but showery weather is expected next work week.