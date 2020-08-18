A hot Tuesday with the chance for dry storms tonight -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in the upper 90s for your Tuesday afternoon. Your afternoon high temperatures won’t be as hot as Sunday or Monday, but you’ll still break a sweat.

Spokane’s high temperature will be 97 degrees. Omak and Lewiston will still be in the triple digits today. Areas in north Idaho will have slightly cooler temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies all day. If you woke up to a wet lawn or a damp driveway, it’s because we had a storm system pass through overnight and into this morning. It’s making its exit, heading northeast. Our afternoon will be dry.

There is a potential for dry storms tonight and possibly into Wednesday morning. These aren’t expected to bring rainfall. Though, you may hear thunder and see lightning. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors! Be safe.

We “cool” into the rest of the work week. The average high temperature this time of year in Spokane is 83 degrees. We’ll get close to that Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the 80s, they’ll only be around for a few days. By Sunday, we should be back in the low 90s.

Those of you who invested in a swimming pool or an A/C unit can capitalize this week. We are sustaining the heat wave!

HEAT SAFETY: