A hot Tuesday with the chance for dry storms tonight -Nikki
Here is your local weather forecast for August 18, 2020.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in the upper 90s for your Tuesday afternoon. Your afternoon high temperatures won’t be as hot as Sunday or Monday, but you’ll still break a sweat.
Spokane’s high temperature will be 97 degrees. Omak and Lewiston will still be in the triple digits today. Areas in north Idaho will have slightly cooler temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies all day. If you woke up to a wet lawn or a damp driveway, it’s because we had a storm system pass through overnight and into this morning. It’s making its exit, heading northeast. Our afternoon will be dry.
There is a potential for dry storms tonight and possibly into Wednesday morning. These aren’t expected to bring rainfall. Though, you may hear thunder and see lightning. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors! Be safe.
We “cool” into the rest of the work week. The average high temperature this time of year in Spokane is 83 degrees. We’ll get close to that Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the 80s, they’ll only be around for a few days. By Sunday, we should be back in the low 90s.
Those of you who invested in a swimming pool or an A/C unit can capitalize this week. We are sustaining the heat wave!
HEAT SAFETY:
- Drink water, stay hydrated
- Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)
- NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time
- Check on elderly neighbors
- Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws
- Make sure pets have plenty of water
- If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon
- Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions
