A hot, hazy and breezy three-day weekend -Mark

Here is your local weather forecast for Friday, September 4.
Sunny and hot today with light winds and afternoon haze.

Near or at record heat today statewide.

A touch cooler Saturday but not by much.

Sunny and hot with hazy conditions today. Hot Saturday and still very warm Sunday.

A cold front moves in Sunday night with a cooler and breezy Labor Day with temps in the 70s.Fri Planning 7day[1]

