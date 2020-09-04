A hot, hazy and breezy three-day weekend -Mark
Here is your local weather forecast for Friday, September 4.
Sunny and hot today with light winds and afternoon haze.
Near or at record heat today statewide.
A touch cooler Saturday but not by much.
Sunny and hot with hazy conditions today. Hot Saturday and still very warm Sunday.
A cold front moves in Sunday night with a cooler and breezy Labor Day with temps in the 70s.
