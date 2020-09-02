A HOT and slightly smoky start to September

Many of us woke up Tuesday to the familiar but unwelcome smell of smoke in the air. That smoke was transported on southwesterly winds from the Evans Canyon Fire burning near Yakima. Our Air Quality has been in the “Good” and “Moderate” range Tuesday, and it will likely be similar for Wednesday. Patchy smoke in the morning will improve through the day. Otherwise, expect blue skies, sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Wednesday will be just a little breezy as a weak disturbance moves across southern British Columbia.

Temperatures will increases Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. As high pressure over the western U.S. stays put, expect no big changes in our forecast. Dry and warm weather will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week.