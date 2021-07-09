A Heat Advisory goes into effect this weekend – Mark

Another hot day is in the forecast. Temperatures will reach 92 degrees by dinnertime.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Friday, July 9:

Sunny and hot today

Heat Advisory Saturday

Sunny and hot next week

Breezy at times

Temperatures across the state will be hot today.

The areas shaded in orange will be under a Heat Advisory starting Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures around the region will hit triple digits in some areas.

A dome of high pressure will keep us hot today, through the weekend and all of next week. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees Saturday. Expect mid 90s from Sunday through end of next week.