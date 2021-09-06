A hazy, warm Labor Day – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, September 6:

Today will be sunny and hazy with a high of 82 degrees by dinnertime.

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and California will be headed into the region,

The Air Quality Index in Spokane is sitting in the “moderate” range this morning.

Temperatures will be around 80 degrees across the state today.

High pressure will keep the region dry, and winds from the southwest will bring more smoke into our area. Temperatures will warm to near 90 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler conditions later in the week.