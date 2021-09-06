A hazy, warm Labor Day – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, September 6:

Mon Am 4 Things

Today will be sunny and hazy with a high of 82 degrees by dinnertime.

Mon Plan

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and California will be headed into the region,

Mon Am Smoke

The Air Quality Index in Spokane is sitting in the “moderate” range this morning.

Mon Am Air Qu

Temperatures will be around 80 degrees across the state today.

Mon Highs

High pressure will keep the region dry, and winds from the southwest will bring more smoke into our area. Temperatures will warm to near 90 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler conditions later in the week.

Mon 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories