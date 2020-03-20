A great weekend weather-wise – Mark
Get outside while the weather is so nice.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures today and Saturday with high pressure keeping us dry.
These warm conditions with sunshine continue through Saturday and the high temps statewide will be above average.
Our ridge of high pressure comes to an end Monday with a low out of Canada makes its way south over us. Clouds and showers will be here Monday night and Tuesday with somewhat cooler temps.
