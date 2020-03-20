A great weekend weather-wise – Mark

Get outside while the weather is so nice.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures today and Saturday with high pressure keeping us dry.

Fristatehighs[1]

These warm conditions with sunshine continue through Saturday and the high temps statewide will be above average.

Frisaturdayhighs[1]

Our ridge of high pressure comes to an end Monday with a low out of Canada makes its way south over us. Clouds and showers will be here Monday night and Tuesday with somewhat cooler temps.

Friplanning[1]

