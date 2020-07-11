‘A great man and loving father’: Family describes Cessna pilot killed in Coeur d’Alene plane crash

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The family of a man who died in a plane crash over Lake Coeur d’Alene on Sunday is speaking out.

Family members say Jay Cawley was one of two people flying in the Cessna when it collided with a seaplane, carrying another six people. All eight died in the crash.

Cawley’s family is describing him as a “great man and loving father.”

“He was a friend to everyone, very sentimental and the very best pilot,” Cawley’s family said in a statement to 4 News Now.

“We are shocked and mourning. We appreciate all of the love and prayers we have received from so many.”

Crews with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office recovered the final victim from the plane crash on Thursday. A portion of the lake remains closed to boaters while they work to remove the rest of the debris from the bottom of the lake.

