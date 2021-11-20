A gray weekend full of low clouds and fog – Kris

Thank goodness there’s a Lilac Parade in downtown Spokane this weekend and the Christmas lights are starting to pop up all over the area, because it’s going to be a gloomy next couple of days! That’s life in the Inland Northwest in the winter! Low clouds and fog will be with us through the weekend. That fog will be dense at time, in fact, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for part of the region through Saturday morning.

With temperatures below freezing in the mornings, black ice, freezing fog and freezing drizzle will make travel a challenge. As is frequently the case this time of year, the fog will not clear easily. Expect low clouds and fog through the day on Saturday. It should be dry but it won’t be warm and sunny! Expect gray skies and highs only in the mid 30s. For Sunday, expect more low clouds and fog with highs in the upper 30s.

Next week there’s a chance of snow showers in the mountains, but expect mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions in the valleys. There is one exception; a slight chance of snow late Monday into Tuesday morning.