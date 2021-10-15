A gray Friday takes us into a sunny, warm Saturday- Kris

Friday’s weather won’t do much to get you into the weekend mood, but you’ll want to get excited about Saturday and Sunday’s weather despite tomorrow’s clouds. Expect overcast conditions for much of the day on Friday. There’s a slight chance of showers mainly north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. High temperatures will be running a little below average, topping out in the mid 50s.

There’s warmer, sunnier weather on the way for the weekend, especially Saturday. High temperatures will jump into the mid 60s. It will be the first time our temperatures have been average or above in 10 days. For Sunday, a system approaches bringing a chance of light rain showers late in the evening and into the overnight. It will be cooler on Monday behind the front, but dry. Temperatures will be back in the 60s by Tuesday.