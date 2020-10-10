A good weekend to stay indoors! Rain and cooler weather hit the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve been planning a Halloween movie marathon, Saturday’s the day to have it.
Morning rain showers will make way for hit or miss showers in the afternoon. A low pressure system is moving through eastern Washington, bringing cooler temperatures and showers through the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a small chance of thunderstorms throughout eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle on Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than Friday, with highs reaching 60 degrees.
READ: Snow could fall on local mountain passes this weekend
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.