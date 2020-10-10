A good weekend to stay indoors! Rain and cooler weather hit the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve been planning a Halloween movie marathon, Saturday’s the day to have it.

Morning rain showers will make way for hit or miss showers in the afternoon. A low pressure system is moving through eastern Washington, bringing cooler temperatures and showers through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a small chance of thunderstorms throughout eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than Friday, with highs reaching 60 degrees.

Here's what the current weather system looks like from satellite (enhanced with radar). It shows the precipitation shield ahead of this system will shortly overtake all of the Inland NW, while the back edge of the cold front is pushing through extreme western WA. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/kDSJdksiN3 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 10, 2020

