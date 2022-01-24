A foggy start to the week, but sunshine is on the way- Mark

Happy Monday!

We’re starting off foggy, but we’ll start to clear up here soon.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

We’re starting with a dense fog advisory

Expect some icy surfaces around town

This fog trend isn’t going away. It’ll be sticking around our mornings all week long

Sunshine comes on Tuesday

Today will be cold with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s.

More fog is on the way this week. We’ll have mid-30s and foggy starts all week with some afternoon sunshine. A chance of rain or snow could be on the way this weekend.