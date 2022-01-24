A foggy start to the week, but sunshine is on the way- Mark

Happy Monday!

We’re starting off foggy, but we’ll start to clear up here soon.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

  • We’re starting with a dense fog advisory
  • Expect some icy surfaces around town
  • This fog trend isn’t going away. It’ll be sticking around our mornings all week long
  • Sunshine comes on Tuesday

Today will be cold with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s.

More fog is on the way this week. We’ll have mid-30s and foggy starts all week with some afternoon sunshine. A chance of rain or snow could be on the way this weekend.

