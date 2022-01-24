A foggy start to the week, but sunshine is on the way- Mark
Happy Monday!
We’re starting off foggy, but we’ll start to clear up here soon.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:
- We’re starting with a dense fog advisory
- Expect some icy surfaces around town
- This fog trend isn’t going away. It’ll be sticking around our mornings all week long
- Sunshine comes on Tuesday
Today will be cold with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s.
More fog is on the way this week. We’ll have mid-30s and foggy starts all week with some afternoon sunshine. A chance of rain or snow could be on the way this weekend.
