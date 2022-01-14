A foggy and mild weekend ahead – Mark

Happy Friday! The fog is burning off, leaving us under cloudy skies.

A Dense Fog Advisory will expire

Very slick roads

More fog expected Saturday

No storms in sight

Mountain pass conditions are mostly clear for travel. However, expect patches of snow and ice in places.

Many areas will experience more foggy conditions Saturday morning, causing limited visibility. If you’re traveling this weekend, you’ll want to take it slow.

Temperatures will be above average today. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are in the upper 30s.

As dense fog returns overnight, low temperatures will be above average as well. This will cause road conditions to become slick.

The Dense Fog Advisory expires at noon Friday with low clouds and sun breaks expected.

We will have temperatures in the upper 30s all weekend and next week with no storm systems moving in.