A few weekend showers before a strong storm Monday – Kris

Kris Crocker,
Posted:
by Kris Crocker

The weekend is here, and for many local kids, it’s the first day of Spring Break!  I’m jumping ahead a little bit, but there is one day in the forecast that you’ll want to stay home and perhaps have the kids clean their rooms:  MONDAY.  There’s growing confidence that Monday will be wet and very windy with potentially damaging winds.  Travel over the mountain passes will be challenging with heavy mountain snow.  In the meantime, enjoy a mostly dry weekend.  We have a slight chance of showers on Saturday.  It will also be a breezy day with winds to 30 mph.  Sunday will be dry with  mostly cloudy skies.

Microsoftteams Image 2    Weekend Forecast

Expect lingering showers and windy conditions on Tuesday.  The rest of the work/spring break week will be quiet with a warming trend.  Highs will be close to 60° on Thursday and Friday!

4 Things To Know    Planning Forecast

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories