A few weekend showers before a strong storm Monday – Kris

The weekend is here, and for many local kids, it’s the first day of Spring Break! I’m jumping ahead a little bit, but there is one day in the forecast that you’ll want to stay home and perhaps have the kids clean their rooms: MONDAY. There’s growing confidence that Monday will be wet and very windy with potentially damaging winds. Travel over the mountain passes will be challenging with heavy mountain snow. In the meantime, enjoy a mostly dry weekend. We have a slight chance of showers on Saturday. It will also be a breezy day with winds to 30 mph. Sunday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Expect lingering showers and windy conditions on Tuesday. The rest of the work/spring break week will be quiet with a warming trend. Highs will be close to 60° on Thursday and Friday!