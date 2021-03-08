A few snow showers possible, then clouds and mild – Mark
Happy Monday!
The green light is on for carwashes this week. We might have a few snow flurries today, but clearer and warmer weather is on the way.
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:
We’re seeing highs in the mid 40s to 50s – which is about average for this time of year.
We are in between two systems, one with rain to the west and snow to the south. A few flurries are not out of the question with about average temperatures into Thursday. Then, we warm up into the weekend.
