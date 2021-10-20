A few showers on Wednesday is just a preview of a wet weekend in the forecast – Kris

I was sad to see the sun set today. Has there even been a more beautiful day in Spokane? Well, we’re going to dial down the immense beauty a few degrees for the next couple of days, and then things really go off the rails. Wednesday, a weak disturbance will bring a chance of light rain showers to the region. It looks like the best chance of rain will be mid morning through early afternoon. It won’t amount to much. Temperatures will stay above average, topping out right around 60°.

Thursday will be dry and warm with highs in the mid 60s. A much wetter weather pattern approaches late Thursday and it will continue through the weekend. Expect periods of widespread rain and cooler weather. We will have some breaks, however. Saturday, for instance, looks to be the drier of the two weekend days.