A few more sprinkles, and then back to the hot, dry summer weather – Kris

Do your windshield wipers still work? I got test mine today. It was only a few sprinkles, but it’s going to be the most rain that we will see for a while. The chance of VERY light rain will continue through early Wednesday morning. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Our high temperature tomorrow will largely depend on how quickly the clouds clear. If we manage some sunshine in the afternoon, expect highs in the 90° range.

Dry weather will continue through the weekend with a significant warming trend. Temperatures will jump into the triple digits by Friday. Right now, it looks like our warming trend will peak on Saturday, with cooler weather ahead for next week.