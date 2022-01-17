A few more days of fog and cloudy conditions – Mark
Happy Monday!
It will be cloudy and cool all day today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 17:
- Fog for a few more days
- Cloudy and cool
- Light rain/snow Thursday
- No big storms in sight
Temperatures will be slightly above average today. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 40s.
Tonight will be mild and foggy.
The inversion continues today, trapping fog and keeping us under clouds. We will have a few breaks with isolated afternoon showers.
It will be cloudy and cool until Thursday with a good chance of light rain or snow.
It will be cloudy and mild for the weekend.
