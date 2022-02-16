A few flurries overnight, and then back to the sunny, spring weather Wednesday – Kris

I got a car wash today! I only get a car wash when I know it’s going to last a while. I think I should be able to get four good days out of this one before the next system moves in. That said, we do have a slight chance of a few snow flurries overnight tonight. A fast-moving system dropping out of Canada will bring some snow to the Central Panhandle mountains, and there’s the possibility of a few snowflakes elsewhere. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies overnight. Skies will clear on Wednesday for another beautiful spring-like day. High temperatures will climb into the mid 40s, which is more than five degrees above average.

The dry and mild weather will continue through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. A change in our weather pattern is on the way this weekend. Expect increasing clouds on Saturday, with a chance of mountain snow and a rain/snow mix in the valley for Sunday. There will be fresh powder for skiers on President’s Day, Monday. However, it’s also going to be COLDER. For the first time in a long time, temperatures are expected to drop below average.