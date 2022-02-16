A few flurries overnight, and then back to the sunny, spring weather Wednesday – Kris

Kris Crocker,
Posted:
by Kris Crocker

I got a car wash today!  I only get a car wash when I know it’s going to last a while.  I think I should be able to get four good days out of this one before the next system moves in.  That said, we do have a slight chance of a few snow flurries overnight tonight.  A fast-moving system dropping out of Canada will bring some snow to the Central Panhandle mountains, and there’s the possibility of a few snowflakes elsewhere.  Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies overnight.  Skies will clear on Wednesday for another beautiful spring-like day.  High temperatures will climb into the mid 40s, which is more than five degrees above average.

Car Wash Weather    4 Things To Know

The dry and mild weather will continue through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.  A change in our weather pattern is on the way this weekend.  Expect increasing clouds on Saturday, with a chance of mountain snow and a rain/snow mix in the valley for Sunday.  There will be fresh powder for skiers on President’s Day, Monday.  However, it’s also going to be COLDER.  For the first time in a long time, temperatures are expected to drop below average.

Temperature Trend    Planning Forecast

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories