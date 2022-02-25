A dry weekend with warmer temperatures moving in – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

You made it to Friday!

Here’s a look at what temperatures around the region feel like today:

Fri Am Feels Like Temps

Your 4 Things to Know for Friday, February 25 include:

  • Sunny and cold today
  • Clear and cold tonight
  • Some warming underway
  • Wet weather next week

Fri Am 4 Things

Today will be sunny and cold.

Fri Am 12 Hours

Temperatures will be below average. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the high 20s to low 30s.

Fri Highs

A warmer, wetter pattern starts Sunday when snow/rain showers move in.

Fri 4 Day

