A dry weekend with warmer temperatures moving in – Mark
You made it to Friday!
Here’s a look at what temperatures around the region feel like today:
Your 4 Things to Know for Friday, February 25 include:
- Sunny and cold today
- Clear and cold tonight
- Some warming underway
- Wet weather next week
Today will be sunny and cold.
Temperatures will be below average. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the high 20s to low 30s.
A warmer, wetter pattern starts Sunday when snow/rain showers move in.
