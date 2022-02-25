A dry weekend with warmer temperatures moving in – Mark

You made it to Friday!

Here’s a look at what temperatures around the region feel like today:

Your 4 Things to Know for Friday, February 25 include:

Sunny and cold today

Clear and cold tonight

Some warming underway

Wet weather next week

Today will be sunny and cold.

Temperatures will be below average. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the high 20s to low 30s.

A warmer, wetter pattern starts Sunday when snow/rain showers move in.