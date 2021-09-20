A dry week and warmer weekend ahead – Mark

Happy Monday!

Here’s a look at the rest of your day: mid to high 60s throughout the afternoon.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Sunshine continues through the day

A crisp Tuesday morning is on the way

We’ll see a warming trend through the end of the week

This weekend will feel like fall!

Today’s highs are well below average with mid to high 60s for most of the region.

Tomorrow, we’ll get warmer. Highs will be in the lows 70s.

High pressure moves in with sunny conditions and cool temperatures for today. Tuesday will bring warmer temperatures, which we will see through the end of the week. We’ll see mostly dry conditions for the week and the first weekend of fall.