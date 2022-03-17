A dry St. Patrick’s Day, but our luck won’t hold out for the weekend – Kris

There will not be any green on the radar on St. Patrick’s Day! Expect mostly sunny skies to start Thursday. It will be a cool morning, with temperatures down around freezing. However, we will warm up quickly into the mid 50s, which is about 5 degrees above average. The clouds will be increasing the second half of the day as a weak disturbance approaches. Expect mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow evening.

There is a slight chance of showers on Friday, mainly over the mountains. A stronger system will move through Saturday bringing widespread valley rain and mountain snow to the Inland Northwest. Spring officially starts on Sunday, and the weather should be beautiful. Expect partly cloudy skies, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. The chance of showers returns next work week.