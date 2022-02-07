A dry and mild week ahead – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

This week is going to be much milder than last week.

Today starts off sun and clouds, then we have breezy conditions midday.

Mon Mid 12 Hours

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

  • Patchy, freezing fog
  • Sun and clouds this week
  • A breezy afternoon
  • A warmer week is ahead

Mon Mid 4 Things

Our highs are above average today with temperatures in the high 30s and even mid 40s.

Mon Highs

It’s about average for Tuesday.

Mon Tue Highs

Our mornings start with patchy freezing fog and then sun and clouds with above-average temps. Low to mid 40s are expected all week.

Mon Planning

