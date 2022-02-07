A dry and mild week ahead – Mark

Happy Monday!

This week is going to be much milder than last week.

Today starts off sun and clouds, then we have breezy conditions midday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

Patchy, freezing fog

Sun and clouds this week

A breezy afternoon

A warmer week is ahead

Our highs are above average today with temperatures in the high 30s and even mid 40s.

It’s about average for Tuesday.

Our mornings start with patchy freezing fog and then sun and clouds with above-average temps. Low to mid 40s are expected all week.