Expect a dry and mild Tuesday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, February 15:
- Sun and clouds today
- Warming into the weekend
- Cool nights
- Showers Sunday
We will have variable clouds and mild conditions today. Here’s a look at the next 12 hours:
Temperatures will be about average for this time of year. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 40s.
Expect warmer temperatures for Wednesday and into the weekend.
We will have rain showers Sunday with cooler temperatures.
