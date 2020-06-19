‘A day worthy of celebration’: Spokane Schools provides update to families ahead of the last day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Though they should be filled with students signing yearbooks, the halls of Spokane Schools will remain eerily quiet on Friday.

It may be the last day of school, but many students said goodbye to their teachers back in March.

In a letter addressed to families and staff, the Spokane School District says the day is still worthy of celebration.

The School District is already talking about plans for when students return in the fall. Part of those plans includes hiring roughly 40 additional custodians to meet increased cleaning demands.

The district is also providing a form for families to fill out who don’t feel comfortable with their students returning to school during the pandemic. Those families will be given alternative school options.

SPS wants to remind families of the summer meals program, which runs from June 22- Aug. 21. You can pick up food at the same sites used throughout the school closures.

“Thank you for your partnership, perseverance and patience throughout these last few challenging months,” it reads in the release. “We are grateful to be part of a community so supportive of its public schools.”

