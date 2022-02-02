‘A culture is meant to be shared’: Spokane Asian communities celebrate Lunar New Year

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – People worldwide, and in Spokane, are ringing in the Lunar New Year on Tuesday.

Some Asian countries including China, South Korea, Vietnam and more, follow the lunar calendar, which started on February 1 this year.

It’s a time of celebration for many Asians. To commemorate the start of the new year, the Spokane Chinese Association had young people put together 75 bags full of snacks to give to the elderly and those who are sick.

Weiling Zhu, the president of the Spokane Chinese Association, said in the Chinese culture, they teach children to respect their elderly at a young age.

“It’s good for the youth to understand merit and good for the community elderlies to know they were cared for,” Zhu said.

When she was back in China, Gonzaga student Yuchen Huang would celebrate Lunar New Year with her family, eating a big meal and watching what she said is the Chinese version of the ball drop.

On Tuesday, she delivered one of the 75 goody bags to Dr. Steve Chen.

“They delivered a very special, traditional Chinese red envelope and a new year gift,” Chen said. “That means so much to me.”

Zhu said they started delivering goody bags during the pandemic when the association’s Lunar New Year celebrations had to be canceled. She says having those goodies delivered helps some people not feel so alone.

“Over the pandemic, we had developed, our theme is we must care for our community more than ever. That was our mission, it has been our mission,” Zhu said.

The pandemic took a toll on many people. Asian Americans dealt with a lot. The number of hate crimes rose in the last two years. Stop AAPI Hate reports between March 2020 to September 2021, around 10,370 hate incidents were reported to the organization. A national survey showed 1 in 5 Asian Americans experienced hate in the last year.

Spokane held a Stop Asian Hate vigil, which Vina Cathcart, the co-founder of Spokane United We Stand, said there was a big movement in the Lilac City.

Seeing how much support there is in the community because of that, Cathcart said she found out how willing people are to participate in helping the Asian community.

“The past two years, what we’ve seen, has been really divisive language, really divisive actions. There hasn’t been a real push for it. How do we get people to talk to each other? I feel like that was the missing link,” Cathcart said. “We just thought, what better than to have some food, some giveaways, get people down here and show them a good time.”

Whether it’s gathering at an event or visiting a person with some snacks, the Asian American communities hope to start off the Year of the Tiger with many others in Spokane.

“It just feels nice. I think a culture is meant to be shared, especially one that is so precious,” Huang said.

The Spokane Lunar New Year celebration starts at 1 p.m. at Riverfront Park. There will be many different performances, including Chen’s choir group, as well as dragon dances, food and giveaways. For more information, click here.

