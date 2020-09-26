A crisp Fall weekend, followed by a return to Summery 70s.

It’s our first weekend of Fall, and there’s no question that the cold season is on the way! I think you might even hear your furnace click on, because unseasonably cool weather will continue for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures both days will top out in the lower 60s, which is almost 10 degrees below average. Mornings will be especially chilly, and many locations will drop down to freezing Saturday and Sunday night. For the most part, we will be drying out for the weekend, but there is still a chance of showers Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly over the mountains.

The cool weather will not last long! A strong ridge of high pressure will take over next week. Expect blue skies, sunshine and above average temperatures through next weekend.