A Couple of Great Days to Wrap up the Week – Mark

Mark Peterson by Mark Peterson

Your 4 Things for 3/4/21 Sunshine and very mild Above average and Sunny High pressure and warmer temps for today and Friday with a Front moving in Friday night. Clouds, unsettled and cooler Saturday with clouds and mild Sunday. Seasonal weather next week.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.