A couple of days late, but July weather finally arrives for the weekend -Kris

Just in time for the holiday weekend, the sunshine is taking over! We are also warming up, but it’s not going to be a hot 4th of July. On Friday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s, which is just a smidgen below average.

Upper 70s and lower 80s will continue through the weekend. There’s still the possibility of a few mountain showers over the next three days, however, most locations will bask in the July sunshine by day and stargaze under clear skies at night. A reinforcing shot of cool air from Alaska will move in late Monday. That will renew the threat of showers, and keep temperatures in the 70s.