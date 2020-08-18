A cooling trend in the forecast, but first, one more EXCESSIVELY hot day -Kris

After back-to-back triple digit days in Spokane (101° Sunday, 100° Monday) you’re probably ready for a break! There’s one more extremely hot day in the forecast, and then our late summer weather will slowly cool through the rest of the work week. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues through Tuesday evening, as the temperature will likely climb into the upper 90s and triple digits again. Expect a mix of sun a clouds Tuesday, and even the possibility of an isolated early morning sprinkle.

On Wednesday, cooler air from the west will finally drop our temperatures into the upper 80s and mid 90s. That’s still above average, but a nice break from the triple digits. The sunny warm weather will continue through the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, which is about 5 degrees above average.