A cooling trend in the forecast! at least for now. -Kris

Tuesday was the hottest day of the season so far, and the hottest day in more than 10 months! We reached 94° at the airport in Spokane.

There is cooler weather on the way. Wednesday will be dry and sunny with only slightly lower temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower 90s in Spokane.

A cold front arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning which will cool things down more significantly. It could also trigger some lightning in the Idaho Panhandle and on the Palouse with only light rain possible. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday, which is right about average. Expect blue skies and sunshine through the weekend and beyond. Another big warming trend is likely next week!