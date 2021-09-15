A cooling trend and significant rain in the forecast – Kris

There will be a subtle transition to more fall-like weather over the next couple of days. And then, a dramatic shift to much cooler, wetter and windier weather! In the short term, Wednesday will be another pretty day. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. It will be a little bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the northern valleys. Lows around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will stay above freezing but will drop into the 30s for the first time this season. Starting Friday, a strong low pressure system will move into the region. The exact timing is still a little uncertain, but it looks like the wettest weather will be overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Cool, breezy and showery weather will continue through the weekend and into next week.