A cooler weekend is ahead! – Mark

Ah, relief!

We have cooler weather on tap for the weekend, but then we’ll heat back up.

We’re sitting at a high of 83 today with temperatures lingering mostly in the high 70s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Clouds and cooler weather are sticking around

It will breezy at times

Some showers are expected heading into Sunday

More heat returns next week

Today looks great with temepratures hitting highs in the low to mid 80s for most of the region.

Saturday will be even better!

Here’s some other good news: there will be cooler air and less smoke for awhile, plus some rain showers! We do heat up again next week to upper 90s by Wednesday.