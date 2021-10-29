A cool, but dry Halloween weekend – Mark

Happy Friday!

We’re seeing lots of rain this morning, but that will clear out by this afternoon.

Sun moves in later today and we’ll see clear, but cold conditions tonight. A sunny, cool weekend is ahead.

If you’re taking the kids out trick-or-treating, you’ll want to grab a coat, but there’s no rain expected. We’ll conditions in the low to mid 40s on Sunday evening.

Meantime, we’ll have highs in the mid 50s today, with those dropping down into the lost 50s tomorrow.

This weekend will be sunny and cool with clear and cold nights. Temperatures will be about average into next week.