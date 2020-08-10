A comfortable Monday evening before a breezy Tuesday -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good evening and happy Monday! It is Monday, August 10. Your evening forecast calls for calm and cool conditions.

Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s. Temperatures around Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 60s. Overall, skies will be clear this evening. Wind speeds will come in at about 5-10 mph from the south tonight.

Tomorrow’s afternoon highs will be slightly cooler. We’ll see temperatures in the mid 80s. Areas in and around north Idaho can expect afternoon highs in the low 80s. Moses Lake, Lewiston and Omak will be warmer in the low 90s.

Tomorrow, we have a Red Flag Warning across central Washington and into the Spokane area. The reason for this: low relative humidities, warm weather, dry conditions, and breezy conditions. Please be mindful of fire safe behavior. In conditions like these, one spark can cause a fire to quickly grow. Know your burn restrictions always!

Our Tuesday will be clear, sunny and breezy. Gusts will get up to 30-35 mph for some parts of the region.

We’ll cool to the 70s come Wednesday and Thursday. By the weekend, we’ll start warming back up to the 80s. 90s are back in the forecast for Sunday and the beginning of next work week.

Stay safe! -Nikki