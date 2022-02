A Colder and Breezy Start to the Week – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Your 4 Things Morning snow showers, cloudy and NE Winds Cold Day Today Much colder tonight with Winds Gusty NE winds and snow South of I-90. Colder air settles in with low 20’s during the day and single digits overnight. Gusty Winds with a Windchill Advisory starting tonight through Wednesday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.