A cold, wet start to Easter Weekend – Kris

We are going to wrap up this unusually cold, snowy April week the same way it started; with some snow! Saturday morning will be dry with near-record low temperatures in the mid 20s. Right about the time we hit our high of 44°, the rain will start. I think that will be sometime shortly after noon. Rain will turn to a rain/snow mix or snow Saturday evening. Most of the accumulating snow will stay in the mountains this time, and it will really pile up. Expect tricky mountain pass travel in both direction Saturday afternoon and evening. Things will dry out just in time for Easter Sunday, but it’s going to be a chilly day. We will start off in the 20s, once again. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is still between 5 and 10 degrees below average.

Next work week will be warmer, but temperatures will continue to run a little below our mid-April averages. There’s a at least a slight chance of showers every day next week.