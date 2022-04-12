A cold week ahead – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Cloudy and cool today
- Breezy at times
- Chilly all week
- Near record lows
Today will be cool and cloudy all day long
Regional highs are well below average with snow expected south of I-90
Cold air and scattered snow showers come this morning with the cold remaining into the weekend.
Near record cold nights and well below average days with highs in the 40s. We warm starting Easter Sunday.
