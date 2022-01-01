A cold start to the New Year and a snowy start to the workweek – Kris

If you have a hard time staying awake until midnight to ring in the New Year, just step outside for minute. The cold will wake you up. 2022 is starting out with sub-zero temperatures! The forecast low in Spokane is -2°F, which will be the lowest reading this week. Expect patchy freezing fog and isolated snow flurries. New Year’s Day will bring some afternoon sunshine and highs in the teens. Things will start to change on Sunday. Warmer air will start to move in from the south, and our temperatures will climb into the mid 20s! Meanwhile, snow will start to develop over the region late Sunday evening. Moderate to heavy snow is possible through the Monday morning commute.

Early estimates of the snow through Monday evening; 2 – 5″ for the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. In addition to snow, winds will also increase on Monday. That could lead to issues with blowing and drifting snow. An active, winter weather pattern will continue through the work week. Expect at least a slight chance of snow almost every day through the first week of 2022.