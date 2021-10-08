A cold start to a beautiful fall Friday – Kris

If you haven’t had a freeze at your house yet this fall, tonight will most likely be the night. Overnight lows will be dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s around the region. Expect a crisp start to the day on Friday. It will be a pretty end to the workweek! Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 60s. A system passing by to our south and east might spread a few high and mid-level clouds across the area late in the day. However, it will be dry for Friday night football.

If you have chores or fun things to do outside this weekend, you’ll want to get them done on Saturday. The sunny, fall weather will continue for Saturday, but then things start to change. A strong storm system will bring rain and breezy conditions for Sunday. Behind the front, expect even cooler weather for next workweek. Overnight lows will drop below freezing with partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures below average.