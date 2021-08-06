A cold front pulling through kicks up some action & we have GREAT weather on the back side of that

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mostly cloudy skies, widespread haze, and a high of 93 this afternoon with gusty southwest winds. The showers & thunderstorms we’ve seen so far today could continue through the evening into the very early morning hours on Friday. The cold front pulling through means we’ve got a beautiful Friday on tap: Mostly sunny skies, BETTER AIR QUALITY, breezy conditions, and our highs in the 80’s. Even cooler for the weekend ahead with another shot for showers, Saturday night. Red Flag Warning is in effect till 11:00 this evening. – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

